Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given New GBX 1,040 Price Target at Societe Generale

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,040 ($12.69) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.59) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennon Group (PEGRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.