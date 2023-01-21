Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Lowered to $88.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

