Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $185.62

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €185.62 ($201.76) and traded as high as €197.35 ($214.51). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €191.05 ($207.66), with a volume of 490,170 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €264.00 ($286.96) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is €187.44 and its 200 day moving average is €185.74.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

