Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in December

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 1,634,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

PMNXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

