Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in December

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 1,634,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.4 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
PMNXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perseus Mining (PMNXF)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.