Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 3,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

