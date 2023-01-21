Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2,120.78 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1,941.82 or 0.08543782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,196 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

