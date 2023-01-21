Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

