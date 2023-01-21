Philcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,048.77 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $90,048.77 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00419097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,750.18 or 0.29417539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00696545 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies."

