PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. 50,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 82.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

