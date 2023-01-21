PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. 50,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.04.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.