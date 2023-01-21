Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.79 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $86.79 million and approximately $252,096.80 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00211418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,272,877 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

