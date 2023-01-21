Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 3,873,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $5.45 during trading on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

