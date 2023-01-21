PlatinX Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $191,646.48 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00416484 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.38 or 0.29234122 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00702004 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

