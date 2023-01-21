PlatinX (PTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,760.67

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $191,760.67 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00415501 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.42 or 0.29165113 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00695526 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

