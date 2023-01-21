Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.37 and traded as low as C$14.19. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 17,119 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.11.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

