Polymath One Day Volume Hits $2.28 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $165.55 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00397365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018318 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1716674 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,417,841.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

