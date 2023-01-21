Poplar Forest Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $32,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.5 %

Dollar Tree stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.79. 2,858,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,867. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

