Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 16,284 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,690,000 after acquiring an additional 271,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 20.0 %

NYSE ALLY traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,633,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.97.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

