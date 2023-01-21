Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,828 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,121. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

