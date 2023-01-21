Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $35.19 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 4.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,390 shares of company stock worth $54,841,715. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

