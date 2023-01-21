PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,318.37

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,318.37 ($16.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($13.79). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($13.79), with a volume of 88 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.41) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,316.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. The stock has a market cap of £483.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.31.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

