Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.60

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$116.60 and last traded at C$115.94, with a volume of 69993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$175.00 price objective (up from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.90.
Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$104.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -8.26.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
