Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.60

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$116.60 and last traded at C$115.94, with a volume of 69993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.98.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$175.00 price objective (up from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$104.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -8.26.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 16.1600007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

