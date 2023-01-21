Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Premier Foods Trading Down 4.4 %
Premier Foods stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.
About Premier Foods
