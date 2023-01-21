Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Premier Foods Trading Down 4.4 %

Premier Foods stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

