Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Down 3.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 22,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 39,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -12.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
