Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Down 3.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 22,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 39,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -12.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

