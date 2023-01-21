Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.15. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.31.
Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.
