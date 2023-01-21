Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.39 billion-$80.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.27 billion.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.07.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

