Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.52. 1,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.