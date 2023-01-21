Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 3,281,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

