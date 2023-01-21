Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 3,281,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
