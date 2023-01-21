Prom Self Reported Market Cap Tops $83.94 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00019951 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $83.94 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00039850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00225267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60345658 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,141,609.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

