Prom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00019724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.32 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00039679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00224744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60345658 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,141,609.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

