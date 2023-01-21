ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Position Lifted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.01.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

