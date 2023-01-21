Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer Sells 24,165 Shares

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 764,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $788.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.29. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Articles

