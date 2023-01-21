Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

