Pundi X (New) Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $109.92 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00417487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.93 or 0.29304522 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00693122 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.42077669 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,115,957.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

