Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %
Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
About Pure Energy Minerals
