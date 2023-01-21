Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

