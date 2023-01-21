Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Insider Purchases A$70,000.00 in Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2 – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).

Pure Hydrogen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Pure Hydrogen Company Profile

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited engages in the development of hydrogen fuel and fuel cell businesses in Australia and South Africa. It develops hydrogen and natural gas projects through the use of cutting edge technology. The company is based in New South Wales, Australia.

