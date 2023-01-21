Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Insider Purchases A$70,000.00 in Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2 – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).
Pure Hydrogen Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Pure Hydrogen Company Profile
