Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Q BioMed Price Performance

QBIO remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 2,109,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,762. The firm has a market cap of $909,090.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.49.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

