Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.