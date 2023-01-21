Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $596,966.56 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.19 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,631,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Qualys by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.