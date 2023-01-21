Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In related news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $92,000.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $601.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

