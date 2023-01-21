Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $69.53 million and $4.85 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.01324444 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006739 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031160 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.01701794 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

