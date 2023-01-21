Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSN traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 1.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,431. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.08.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,494 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

