Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 3,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

