Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0296

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $359.45 million and approximately $75.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,125,520,550 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

