Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $351.53 million and approximately $36.71 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,126,985,475 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

