RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on February 10th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.65 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

