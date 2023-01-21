RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $866.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

