Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.
Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.