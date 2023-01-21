Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

