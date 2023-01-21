Rebecca Morrow Sells 6,717 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,901 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $16,101.47.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

