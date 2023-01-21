Rebecca Morrow Sells 6,717 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,901 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $16,101.47.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.