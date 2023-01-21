Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Recruiter.com Group Price Performance
NASDAQ RCRT remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.28.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 129.09%.
Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group
About Recruiter.com Group
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.