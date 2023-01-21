Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ RCRT remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 129.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

