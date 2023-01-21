ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,751.68 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $4,751.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00397502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018318 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

